A second solar project takes off at JFK airport

TotalEnergies is constructing a 12 MW solar canopy in a long-term parking lot at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York. The solar will be paired with 7.5 MW / 25 MWh of battery energy storage to help reduce reliance on the electric grid during peak periods.

TotalEnergies will own, operate, and maintain the system, and recently signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for half the energy generated (6 MW) from the behind-the-meter portion of the project.

The other half the electricity generated is allocated as community solar, to be completed in phase two of the project. The plan is to deliver energy to Con Edison through the NYS Community Distributed Generation Program and provide guaranteed electric bill savings for 25 years to historically disadvantaged and environmentally impacted households located in nearby Queens communities.

“We applaud Governor Hochul, PANYNJ and NYPA for their leadership on this unique project, which will not only make clean power accessible to millions of travelers who pass through JFK Airport each year, but also reduce electricity costs for residents of low-income neighborhoods in Queens,” said Marc-Antoine Pignon, managing director, TotalEnergies Renewables USA.

TotalEnergies told pv magazine USA that the project will be constructed on a canopy with a custom wave design. Included will be 32,000 Sunpower solar modules and 164 SMA inverters. There will also be five Tesla Megapack battery energy storage systems.

The project is expected to be placed in service in phases during 2025 and 2026. When complete, this JFK solar carport will produce enough clean energy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 6,000 tons annually, equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 1,500 gasoline powered passenger vehicles driven for one year. It will also contribute to the Port Authority’s goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions across the agency’s facilities by 2050.

Last year another solar project was announced for JFK International Airport. The New Terminal One microgrid project will include 11.34 MW of rooftop solar with 2 MW / 4 MWh of lithium-ion batteries and 3.68 MW of combined heat and power (renewable natural gas) and hydrogen fuel cells. Electricity from this project is expected to meet 90% of the electrical needs of the terminal.

TotalEnergies has a portfolio of large-scale solar, battery storage, onsite B2B solar distributed generation and other renewable projects that are expected to generate up to 10 GW of clean power by 2025 and more than 25 GW by 2030. The company recently reached over 1.5 GW of renewable PPAs with over 600 industrial and commercial customers worldwide, of which 1.1 GW is already operational.