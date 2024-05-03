U.S. solar industry week in review

pv magazine USA spotlights news stories of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Shutterstock

Share

Microsoft announces largest-ever corporate procurement of renewable energy The tech giant signed a power purchase agreement for 10.5 GW of renewable energy to help power its datacenters with clean energy. Cost to build is projected at more than $11.5 billion to build, according to Bloomberg NEF.

Briggs & Stratton releases SimpiPHI 6.6 Home Battery System This latest iteration of its lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) home battery can be scaled to six stacks of three with 119.7 kWh of capacity and maximum continuous power of 84 kW.
In a smart solar move, Virginia General Assembly passes pro-solar legislation  Going into effect July 1, passage of House Bill 1062 and Senate Bill 271 will further incentivize solar and energy storage at the residential and commercial levels.

California hits energy storage milestone Batteries dominate the evening grid with 10 GW/40 GWh of capacity.

Governor Newsom joined state officials at a battery storage and solar facility in Winters to celebrate the milestone during Earth Week.

Image: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

New green bank to support distributed solar and storage in the Appalachian region The Green Bank for Rural America will support community lenders in Appalachian communities to finance climate-supporting projects including distributed solar and storage. The bank and four others received a total of $6 billion in federal awards.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.