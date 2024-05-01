Briggs & Stratton releases 6.6 kWh stackable home battery

Briggs & Stratton announced it has released its SimpiPHI 6.6 Home Battery System, the latest iteration of its lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) home battery.

Each battery unit offers 6.65 kWh of capacity and 3.33 kW of charge power, 6.66 kW of discharge power. The battery can be stacked up to three batteries that offer a combined 19.95 kWh capacity and 9.98 kW charge, 13.98 kW discharge power. For increased power, the company said a system can be scaled to six stacks of three with 119.7 kWh of capacity and maximum continuous power of 84 kW.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average power outage in the United States lasts about 5.5 hours. Briggs and Stratton said a one-battery SimpliPHI 6.6 system can backup an average continuous load of 1.23 kW, “meeting the needs of many homeowners” by delivering more than 10 hours of power at 50% backup load. The company said the battery offers a quiet, emissions-free alternative to a standby generator.

Briggs & Stratton said the battery can be used during peak utility rate times or with demand response programs to lower utility bills. They company said it is focused on helping its customers achieve energy independence and resilience.

“We’re also focused on affordability. The SimpliPHI 6.6 battery is 25% less expensive than our competitors, and that is before tax incentives,” said Tom Rugg, senior vice president and president, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions.

The company says it is currently offering its battery, battery controller, a ground or wall base, and a SimpliPHI inverter and gateway for MSP $10,800 with installation. It comes with a 10-year limited warranty. After applying the 30% federal Inflation Reduction Act tax credit, the cost drops to about $7,560 with installation.

Each battery unit is 17.3″ tall by 28.6″ wide by 6.7″ deep. The battery makes use of LFP chemistry, which has been proven to show less risk of thermal runway or fires than its traditional lithium-ion counterparts.

Briggs & Stratton said the LFP chemistry enables 6,000+ cycles at 80% depth-of-discharge with an end-of-life capacity of 75%. The product is UL 1642, UL 1973, UN 3480 and UN DOT 38.3 certified and has gone through UL 9540A fire safety testing.

The battery system can be paired with a SimpliPHI 6 kW hybrid inverter, Sol-Ark 8K,12K, and 15K inverters, as well as other leading lithium supporting inverters.

Find a full specifications sheet for the SimpliPHI 6.6 battery here.