Sunrise brief: Microsoft announces largest-ever corporate procurement of renewable energy 

Sinovoltaics releases inverter manufacturer financial stability ranking Sinovoltaics analyzed publicly traded inverter producers using a balance sheet-based model and publicly available financial information to track financial strength over the past three years. The top-five in the latest ranking are Hoymiles Power Electronics, Enphase, Kstar, Eaton, and Goodwe.

Swiss company Staubli expands U.S. manufacturing of solar components Staubli plans to increase manufacturing of American-made connectors and wire harnesses in its California and North Carolina facilities.