Sunrise brief: Microsoft announces largest-ever corporate procurement of renewable energy 

Also on the rise: Virginia General Assembly passes pro-solar legislation. Briggs & Stratton releases 6.6 kWh stackable home battery. And more.

pv magazine usa

Sinovoltaics releases inverter manufacturer financial stability ranking  Sinovoltaics analyzed publicly traded inverter producers using a balance sheet-based model and publicly available financial information to track financial strength over the past three years. The top-five in the latest ranking are Hoymiles Power Electronics, Enphase, Kstar, Eaton, and Goodwe.

Swiss company Staubli expands U.S. manufacturing of solar components Staubli plans to increase manufacturing of American-made connectors and wire harnesses in its California and North Carolina facilities.

Virginia General Assembly passes pro-solar legislation Going into effect July 1, passage of House Bill 1062 and Senate Bill 271 will further incentivize solar and energy storage at the residential and commercial levels. 

Briggs & Stratton releases 6.6 kWh stackable home battery The 3.33 kW / 6.65 kWh lithium-ferro-phosphate battery offers home backup and storage of rooftop solar generation.

Microsoft announces largest-ever corporate procurement of renewable energy  The tech giant signed on for 10.5 GW of renewable energy with Brookfield Renewable Partners, which may cost more than $11.5 billion to build, according to Bloomberg NEF.

People on the move: Enphase, Leeward Renewable Energy, Advantage Renewables and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

 

