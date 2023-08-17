Sunrise brief: One year after passage of the IRA, the renaissance has begun 

Also on the rise: Domestic content guidance on solar cells and structural steel. Siemens to open U.S. utility-scale solar inverter factory. And more.

Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Domestic content guidance on solar cells and structural steel  The IRS and Treasury released the first round Domestic Content Bonus Credit Guidance – but the new guidance seems to raise more questions than it answers.

