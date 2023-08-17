Sunrise brief: One year after passage of the IRA, the renaissance has begun 

Domestic content guidance on solar cells and structural steel The IRS and Treasury released the first round Domestic Content Bonus Credit Guidance – but the new guidance seems to raise more questions than it answers.
Three ways that community solar can grow Wisconsin’s economy Forward Analytics estimates that building 350 solar installations will grow Wisconsin’s economy by funding local businesses, stimulating the regional real estate market and increasing jobs.
Mote unveils plans to build its second biomass-to-hydrogen plant in Northern California The company is working with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, its hydrogen offtake partner, to develop the project.
Siemens to open U.S. utility-scale solar inverter factory An 800 MW annual production capacity facility will manufacture string inverters.
Electric vehicle DC fast-charge network provider invests in solar Electrify America signed a power purchase agreement for a 75 MW utility-scale solar facility.
One year after passage of the IRA, the renaissance has begun Among the many benefits of the passage of the historic Inflation Reduction Act is the decarbonization of the U.S. grid; however, challenges remain.
