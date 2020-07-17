Job Moves: Lior Handelsman leaves SolarEdge, plus Form Energy, Generate, Omnidian, FirstLight, MP2, Jurchen

Lior Handelsman, cofounder and VP of marketing at SolarEdge, will be leaving the post he’s held at the power electronics company since 2006 in order to launch a career in venture capital. He will remain at the company as an advisor to the CEO. “Lior’s creativity, vision and drive for innovation are deeply ingrained in every SolarEdge product developed since its inception,” stated Zvi Lando, CEO.

Alicia Barton, former CEO of NYSERDA and former head of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, is joining FirstLight Power as CEO next month. FirstLight is a clean power producer based in Massachusetts and Connecticut with a portfolio that includes over 1,400 MW of hydroelectric generation, pumped hydro storage, and solar generation. FirstLight named Phil Giudice as chair of the board of directors. Giudice was CEO of startup Ambri and is now on that battery company’s board. Hannah Badrei was promoted to VP of power and renewables origination at MP2 Energy, a Shell subsidiary providing energy services to residential and commercial customers. Cedric Brehaut was promoted to senior VP of products at O&M company Omnidian. Nathan Goddard joined Omnidian as commercial solar performance manager. He was previously with Alternative Energy Systems. Omnidian manages 1.3 GW of commercial and residential solar power. ***

Matthew Lusk is now VP of business development Jurchen Technology, a provider of high-density low-profile racking. He was previously with Belectric. Fabio Albano is now CTO at NexTech Batteries, a developer of lithium-sulfur batteries. He was most recently the VP of technology at NantEnergy. Form Energy, a startup developing long-duration energy storage, added Charlotte Beard and Zachary Judkins as VP of finance and VP of system engineering, respectively. Beard served as VP of finance at Tile, and was previously at Tesla and Apple. Judkins joins Form from SunPower. Form’s first commercial deployment with Minnesota-based utility Great River Energy​ will be a 1-MW, grid-connected storage system capable of delivering its rated power continuously for 150 hours. Sagar Kurada is joining battery builder Eos as CFO to assist in its transition to a publicly-traded firm and raising appro. Prior to joining Eos, Sagar held CFO roles with HighTower Advisors and in multiple GE operating entities.