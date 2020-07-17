Job Moves: Lior Handelsman leaves SolarEdge, plus Form Energy, Generate, Omnidian, FirstLight, MP2, Jurchen

Lior Handelsman, cofounder and VP of marketing at SolarEdge, will be leaving the post he’s held at the power electronics company since 2006 in order to launch a career in venture capital. He will remain at the company as an advisor to the CEO. “Lior’s creativity, vision and drive for innovation are deeply ingrained in every SolarEdge product developed since its inception,” stated Zvi Lando, CEO.
Alicia Barton, former CEO of NYSERDA and former head of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, is joining FirstLight Power as CEO next month. FirstLight is a clean power producer based in Massachusetts and Connecticut with a portfolio that includes over 1,400 MW of hydroelectric generation, pumped hydro storage, and solar generation. FirstLight named Phil Giudice as chair of the board of directors. Giudice was CEO of startup Ambri and is now on that battery company’s board.
Cedric Brehaut was promoted to senior VP of products at O&M company Omnidian. Nathan Goddard joined Omnidian as commercial solar performance manager. He was previously with Alternative Energy Systems. Omnidian manages 1.3 GW of commercial and residential solar power.
***
This column is sponsored by Technica Communications, a public relations, social media and content marketing firm.
Technica founder and CEO Lisa Ann Pinkerton was recently named a PR Executive of the Year by the American Business Awards. Click here to read more about her background.
***
Fabio Albano is now CTO at NexTech Batteries, a developer of lithium-sulfur batteries. He was most recently the VP of technology at NantEnergy.
Form Energy, a startup developing long-duration energy storage, added Charlotte Beard and Zachary Judkins as VP of finance and VP of system engineering, respectively. Beard served as VP of finance at Tile, and was previously at Tesla and Apple. Judkins joins Form from SunPower. Form’s first commercial deployment with Minnesota-based utility Great River Energy will be a 1-MW, grid-connected storage system capable of delivering its rated power continuously for 150 hours.
Sagar Kurada is joining battery builder Eos as CFO to assist in its transition to a publicly-traded firm and raising appro. Prior to joining Eos, Sagar held CFO roles with HighTower Advisors and in multiple GE operating entities.
Lauren Ngan is now a performance engineer at Generate. Ngan was previously an analytics engineer with First Solar.
The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) hired Tracy Warren as director of its Macro Grid Initiative, an effort to build support for upgrading the nation’s transmission network. Most recently, Warren served as the external communications lead for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Danny Splettstosser was promoted to VP of origination and investor relations at Renewable Energy Systems Americas.
Steve Holmberg was promoted to operations manager at Albuquerque solar installer Affordable Solar. Troy McGee is now a commercial solar project developer at Affordable Solar. McGee was previously with Solar Evangelist and Vivint.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.