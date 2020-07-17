NIPSCO to nearly double Indiana’s solar capacity

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) has announced its next two solar projects in the state, installations which, when completed, will nearly double Indiana’s entire installed solar capacity. The two projects were selected following a review of bids submitted through the all-source Request for Proposal (RFP) process that NIPSCO underwent late last year.

Brickyard Solar will be a 200 MW project developed, constructed, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. The installation will be located in Boone County and will include an estimated 675,000 solar panels. NIPSCO will purchase the power directly from Brickyard Solar through a 20-year purchase power agreement (PPA) when the project goes on-line some time in 2023.

The smaller of the set, Greensboro Solar will also be developed, constructed, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. Clocking in at 100 MW in capacity, along with 30 MW of battery storage, Greensboro will be located in Henry County and will include an estimated 329,500 solar panels. NIPSCO will purchase the power directly from Greensboro Solar through another, essentially identical 20-year PPA. Like Brickyard Solar, Greensboro is set to go online in 2023.

The 300 MW set to come to the Hoosier State via these two projects will nearly double the state’s total installed capacity thus far, which currently sits at 444 MW, good for 23rd most in the nation. Indiana is expected to add 1,357 MW of solar over the next five years.

These two projects don’t necessarily mean that NIPSCO is done procuring solar for 2020, as the utility shared that it expects to announce additional renewable projects later this year.

NIPSCO plans to be coal-free by 2028.