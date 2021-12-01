Sunrise brief: EPC contractor buy expands Koch’s solar reach

Koch expands its solar reach with EPC firm acquisition. DEPCOM Power builds utility-scale solar power plants and manages ongoing operations, maintenance, and refurbishment services.
Duke and clean energy advocates agrees on new net metering rates. The new rates will now go before state regulators for approval.
Ingeteam supplied battery inverters to California energy storage project. The 20 MW/80 MWh grid-connected project is owned and operated by Hecate Energy and was built by Mitsubishi Power.
Solar distributor Beacon Solar is sold to BayWa r.e. The addition increases the number of BayWa r.e. warehouses from six to 16, and is expected to reduce product delivery times.
Wells Fargo provides tax equity financing for solar+storage project. The 300 MWAC solar and 150 MWAC/600 MWh battery energy storage system facility is being build in northwestern New Mexico.
Centipede battery energy storage launched by Powin. The battery features a modular design with pre-integrated segments that contain batteries, thermal management, and safety systems.
