Transmission project approvals will boost renewable energy delivery to NYC

Two new transmission projects are expected to pave the way for at least 20 new solar and wind projects across New York State.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority finalized contracts with Clean Path New York LLC for its Clean Path NY project and with H.Q. Energy Services Inc. for its Champlain Hudson Power Express project. Both are expected to deliver renewable energy from upstate New York and Canada to New York City.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express is a proposed high-voltage direct current submarine transmission project that would link the Montreal area to New York City.

Clean Path NY is an $11 billion infrastructure project which, once completed, is expected to deliver more than 7.5 million MWh of energy into New York City annually. The project could support 1.8 GW of solar and 2 GW of onshore wind across 20 solar and wind projects.

The two ventures are expected to deliver up to $7.4 billion in benefits statewide. This includes greenhouse gas reductions and air quality improvements, and $8.2 billion in economic development across the state with a focus on investments in disadvantaged communities.

The projects are expected to reduce the city’s fossil fuel use for electricity by more than 80% by 2030 when combined with the state’s deployment of clean energy and offshore wind. When completed, they are expected to provide more than a third of New York City’s annual electric consumption.

Contracts have been submitted to state public utility regulators for approval, and are subject to a public comment period that will run through Feb. 7. If approved, NYSERDA payments will start once each project has obtained all required permits and approvals, has completed construction, and is delivering power to New York City. That is expected in 2025 for Champlain Hudson Power Express and 2027 for Clean Path NY.

Project developers committed to prevailing wage and project labor agreements to ensure the quality of labor and wages for local workers.