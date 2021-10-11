Sunrise brief: DOE aims to expand community solar by 700% in four years

DOE wants to power 5 million homes with community solar by 2025. The goal represents a 700% increase in installed community solar capacity and comes with the tandem goal of creating $1 billion in energy bill savings.
Reliance Industries acquires REC Group, plans 1 GW U.S. module facility. The move comes as Reliance pushes forward with its $10 billion plan to expand in the renewable energy industry.
Convergent acquires 5 MW/20 MWh energy storage project in NYC. The system would be connected to the ConEdison grid as a distributed generation asset, and could come online in 2022.
Controversial renewable bill passes North Carolina Legislature. The bill’s long-term commitments to natural gas and reduced oversight for Duke Energy outweigh the renewable capacity increases it promises, according to those against it.
Sunrun boosts its financing pot by $1 billion. The non-recourse lending facility serves as a warehouse facility to temporarily finance solar assets prior to arranging long term financings.
Green hydrogen MOU signed by Intersect Power and Electric Hydrogen. The collaboration will focus on pairing and integrating renewable power with Electric Hydrogen’s electrolysis system.
