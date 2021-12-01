Ingeteam supplied battery inverters to California energy storage project

Inverter maker Ingeteam Inc. said it supplied battery inverters for the Johanna 1 & 2 energy storage projects in Santa Ana, California, which entered service in October. The 20MW / 80MWh grid-connected project is owned and operated by Hecate Energy and was built by Mitsubishi Power.

The energy storage project was conceptualized as a Southern California Edison preferred resource pilot program project. Both Southern California Edison and Clean Power Alliance signed contracts to use energy from the batteries.

The Johanna ESS features LFP batteries to accumulate 4 hours of energy. It is part of a project integrating renewable energy into the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) grid to validate distributed energy resources (DER) capacity assumptions, study grid requirements, and develop technology expertise for broad-scale DER implementation. The multiyear study will determine whether clean distributed energy can offset the increasing demand for electricity in central Orange County.

For this project, Ingeteam supplied 20 units of its INGECON SUN STORAGE 1245TL U B480 inverter. These inverters include 1,500Vdc technology and will develop grid support functionalities, such as frequency regulation.

The Johanna facility uses lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry (commonly referred to as LFP). Mitsubishi Power Americas will service the facility under a 10-year service agreement.