Sunrise brief: Delaware launches free solar panel program for low-income households

Delaware launches free solar panel program for low-income households Qualified customers are offered a solar installation for free. The pilot also offers cost assistance for moderate-income households.

Aerial inspection of solar plants goes mainstream Using drone and manned aircraft for fast and accurate inspection of solar assets.

Faster, lower-cost interconnection by combining ERCOT, MISO, PJM approaches ERCOT’s approach enables interconnection in 2 to 3 years, whereas recent regional transmission planning by MISO and PJM found cost-saving ways to interconnect 53 GW and 75 GW of renewables respectively, said a Brattle transmission expert.

CleanCapital acquires BQ Energy Looking to expand from its role as long-term owner to a more comprehensive development and origination model, CleanCapital has acquired the landfill and brownfield developer, as well as its 1 GW project pipeline.

How a FERC decision could unleash solar and storage deployment FERC’s proposal could open up the interconnection backlog and pave the way for solar and storage projects to be completed more quickly, resulting in much more solar and storage being deployed, and moving us closer to meeting our climate and energy goals.

Leeward Renewable Energy closes financing for Rabbitbrush Solar + Storage Project The close includes $58.5 million in Green Loan construction financing and an additional $62.5 million tax equity commitments, with $50 million set to come once the project is operational later this summer.

Large standalone battery added to Texas to stabilize grid, electricity prices Jupiter Power’s 200 MW, one-hour storage facility will support the buildout of renewables and grid reliability on the Texas ERCOT grid.