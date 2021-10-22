Sunrise brief: Consumers can drive decarbonization faster than utilities, study says

Want faster decarbonization? Look to consumer action first, study says.
Policy will determine if Biden’s community solar push succeeds. Three factors will need to align if we’re going to deploy 700% more community solar in the next five years.
Ohio siting board approves 264 MW of new solar. Clearview Solar I and Ross County Solar are the state’s latest utility-scale project approvals with more expected.
SCE to add 2,150 MWh of battery energy storage. The California utility contracted Ameresco to install the battery energy storage systems that are slated to be online next August.
Varied energy storage can enable a low-cost renewable energy future. Here’s how.
NextEra Partners buys 50% interest in 2,520 MW renewables portfolio. The deal includes more than 800 MW of solar and solar+storage in four states.
Early results of utility scale solar+storage revenue models. Adding batteries to solar increases revenue in different ways in different places.
Large format modules head for standardization. A Chinese trade group is expected to release a standard for 210mm modules before the end of October.
Pine Gate to bring second solar project to North Carolina county. The company said it has lined up financing and started work on the 70 MW Stanly Solar project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
