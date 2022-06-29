Delaware launches free solar panel program for low-income households

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced it is launching a two-year pilot program for low- to moderate-income households, offering free solar panels or cost assistance, depending on eligibility.

Interested low-income households must first apply for installation services through the DNREC’s Weatherization Assistance Program, a cost-free program that improves residential energy efficiency through weatherproofing and other home improvements. Homes that qualify can receive a free solar installation of up to 4.0 kW.

Households that are classified as moderate-income can receive a solar installation 70% covered by the assistance program, and 30% is paid by the homeowner, for systems up to 6.0 kW in capacity.

Contractors approved by DNREC for the program include CMI Solar & Electric, KW Solar Solutions, and Clean Energy USA.

The low-income qualifications for household size are as follows:

1 $25,520 2 $34,480 3 $43,440 4 $52,400 5 $61,360 6 $70,320 7 $79,280 8 $88,240

*For families with more than eight persons, add $8,960 for each additional person.

The moderate-income qualifications for household size are as follows:

New Castle Kent Sussex 1 $59,050 $43,250 $47,050 2 $67,450 $49,400 $53,800 3 $75,900 $55,600 $60,500 4 $84,300 $61,750 $67,200 5 $91,050 $66,700 $72,600 6 $97,800 $71,650 $78,000

More details on the program can be found here.

Solar incentives in Delaware

Delaware benefits from a few solar incentives in addition to the federal solar Investment Tax Credit, which offers a credit to taxes for 26% of the cost of the equipment installed.

The state offers a full retail rate for net metering, which means the utility will pay homeowners for their excess solar-generated electricity the same rate that homeowners pay for grid-supplied power.

Customers of Delmarva Power are eligible for a cash rebate from the utility of $0.70 per watt of solar generating capacity installed up to 50 kW, up to a maximum of $6,000. The average solar array in the United States is about 8.5 kW.

Customers of Delaware Electric Cooperative can receive $0.50/W of solar power installed (up to 5 kW), and $0.20/W for any additional solar capacity.

A complete list of solar incentives available to Delaware residents can be found here.