Morning Brief: Trina launches 600 W solar module, Jinko hits 24.7% efficiency for n-type mono, Tesla tweaks PV price again

Trina is pushing maximum module wattage yet again, launching two next-generation Vertex series modules with power output of up to 600 W. In addition to achieving 600 W production, Trina also shared that it expects to realize mass production of a 550W series of modules in the final quarter of this year. The new module features a 210 mm silicon wafer, high-density packaging and multi-busbar technologies. The company asserts that it has a conversion efficiency of more than 21%. Source: Trina Solar

The University of Hawaii system has its first net-zero energy campus: Leeward Community College. The campus is home to multiple photovoltaic systems, including solar shade canopies, which provide the lion’s share of the school’s generation capabilities. The University of Hawaii and the state legislature established a goal for the university system to be net-zero by January 1, 2035 and the net-zero project at Leeward CC is a partnership between the University of Hawaii, Johnson Controls and Hawaiian Electric Industries subsidiary Pacific Current. Source: KHON

JinkoSolar has achieved a maximum solar conversion efficiency of 24.79% on the company’s new large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells, a record for that size and chemistry. The cell was fabricated on a high quality CZ mono-Si substrate, with a practical size of 267.72 cm2 and features including passivating contact technologies, advanced diffusion system, surface passivation and advanced anti-reflection technologies. Source: JinkoSolar

Trump finalizes rollback of bedrock environmental law NEPA: The White House finalized its rollback of one of the nation’s bedrock environmental laws Wednesday, with President Trump calling the law the “single biggest obstacle” to major construction projects. Critics say the rollback will gut the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which for 50 years has required the government to weigh environmental and community concerns before approving pipelines, highways, drilling permits, new factories or any major action on federal lands. The rollback removes requirements to consider climate change before proceeding on a project. Source: The Hill

Tesla slashes solar price again, now starts at $6K, bigger systems see price increase

Michel Gelobter discusses how justice and climate change are inseparable, and understanding their unity is the key to transformative solutions.