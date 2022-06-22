Sunrise brief: Consortium commits to spending $6 billion on US-made solar modules 

New Mexico community solar rules adopted by regulators New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) formally adopted rules to implement a community solar program in the state that includes a 30% carve out for low-income customers and organizations.
Consortium commits to spending $6 billion on US-made solar modules AES, Clearway Energy Group, Cypress Creek Renewables, and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments buying consortium launches RFP to look for qualified American manufacturers.
Utility Dominion Energy Virginia enters rooftop solar space The company’s residential and commercial solar arm, BrightSuite, is a full-service provider of solar and EV charging.
New “on demand” rooftop solar investing platform Ranging from as little as one panel to a whole rooftop’s worth, Legends Rooftop is an online tool that enables investors to purchase off-site rooftop solar panels as a financial investment.
CS Energy awarded 270 MW solar portfolio in New York The award comes as a part of NYSERDA’s fifth annual Renewable Energy Standard request for proposals, which aims to add more than 2 GW of clean energy projects to the state’s grid.
