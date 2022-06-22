People on the Move: Georgia Public Service Commission, Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, LUMA Energy, and more

Georgia Public Service Commission Chairman Tricia Pridemore was unanimously elected by the member states of the Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (SEARUC) to serve on the board of directors of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC).

In November 2022, she will become 2nd Vice President of NARUC. In November 2023, she will advance to 1st Vice President and in November 2024 she will begin a one-year term as NARUC President. This will mark the first time a Georgia Commissioner has led NARUC in 19 years.

Founded in 1889, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing the state public service commissions who regulate the utilities that provide essential services such as energy, telecommunications, power, water, and transportation. NARUC’s members include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Americans for a Clean Energy Grid (ACEG), a diverse coalition of interests focused on the need to expand, integrate, and modernize the North American high-voltage grid, announced today that it has named Christina Hayes as its first permanent full-time Executive Director. Hayes, an ACEG Board Member, will start her new job on July 5. She is joining the organization from Berkshire Hathaway Energy, where she is currently Vice President for Federal Regulatory Affairs.

Prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Hayes was an attorney with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, serving in the office of general counsel, the Western division of the Office of Energy Market Regulation, and as an advisor to Chairman Wellinghoff. While at FERC, Hayes worked on a variety of issues, from transmission development to mergers and market power issues to credit reforms in organized markets. A native Oregonian, Christina has also served as an administrative law judge at the Public Utility Commission of Oregon, presiding over mergers, rate cases, and rulemakings, advising state commissioners, and drafting final decisions.

ACEG also announced that Rob Gramlich, who has served as Executive Director since 2020, will continue his deep involvement with the organization and its transmission policy work as its Senior Policy Director, and that David Gardiner will also continue in his role as Senior Advisor. Prior to becoming Executive Director of ACEG in 2020, Gramlich served as Senior Advisor and Director of the organization for three years. With former Executive Director John Jimison and Senior Advisor David Gardiner, he helped establish ACEG as an independent non-profit organization in 2017. Gramlich and Gardiner have also been involved with ACEG since its early beginnings in 2008.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Juan Rodriguez started a new position as Vice President, Projects at LUMA Energy Trupti Kalbag started a new position as Vice President, Origination at AES Clean Energy

