People on the Move: RWE Renewables, CleanCapital, 8minute Solar Energy, and more

The RWE AG Executive Board has appointed Andrew Flanagan Chief Operating Officer (COO) of RWE Renewables Americas. He will assume the office on July 1, 2022.

Andrew comes to RWE from his position as Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer at Leeward Renewable Energy. There he led project development and power functions, managing a diversified team with a project pipeline of more than 19 GW.

The role of COO has been held by Silvia Ortín as a dual responsibility alongside her CEO duties; the role of CFO has been assumed by Ingmar Ritzenhofen.

In his role as COO, Andrew will be responsible for continuing growing the business and overseeing operations to keep the 35+ operating projects in North America on track. RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S., having installed more than 5,000 MW of generation capacity to date.

CleanCapital announced today that it has hired Christopher Mathey as Senior Director of Business Development. In his new role, Mathey will originate acquisition and partnership opportunities that will enable CleanCapital to continue to be a leader in deploying capital to distributed generation clean energy projects. He will also lead policy efforts for the company, drawing on his extensive experience working with legislators and trade groups.

Prior to joining CleanCapital, Mathey served as Federal Policy and Business Development lead at Stem, Inc., a leading AI-enabled energy storage solutions company. There he focused on advancing federal energy policy and delivering smart storage solutions to government clients in collaboration with Stem’s network of channel partners and energy service companies. Mathey’s extensive experience includes senior leadership positions at the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance, WGL Energy, and Constellation. He is a graduate of the George Washington University School of Business and Clemson University.

8minute Solar Energy has announced the appointment of its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Kip Larson. In his new role, Larson will further 8minute’s existing technological expertise – applying cutting-edge approaches to 8minute’s already best-in-class suite of smart power plants and associated products and services. The CTO appointment expands 8minute’s capabilities in developing, generating, and delivering clean energy by expanding the traditional focus on hardware to include software engineering, machine learning, and more.

Larson brings over a decade of experience leading technology teams and ushering in transformational change at renowned companies such as Amazon, Amazon Web Services, and Convoy, the world’s leading digital freight network. Larson and his teams developed technology to optimize Amazon’s network of fulfillment centers to deliver products to customers in record time, and he is poised to do the same for solar and energy storage – helping 8minute reliably deliver low-cost, clean energy, any time of day or night, to more Americans than ever before.

IMPROVED, a Corporate Finance Boutique in the Global Technology, Energy and Mobility sectors, announced that Daniel Lyons has joined the IMPROVED team as Managing Director.



Lyons is experienced in New Mobility and EV charging infrastructure and will support IMPROVED and its clients on strategic, M&A, and growth financing advisory. Lyons brings a powerful and unique perspective, having worked in both buy-side and sell-side M&A, as well as growth financing roles across the industry. Based in London, Lyons will support IMPROVED’s further growth in the U.K., Europe, Israel, Japan and North America, further expanding IMPROVED’s position as the advisor of choice in the Technology, Energy, and Mobility sectors.



Until May 2022, Lyons was responsible for investments and M&A in E-mobility at Shell plc. In this role, Lyons worked on numerous international transactions around the world, including leading the 2021 acquisition of on-street lamppost charging company ubitricity where he was later appointed to the Supervisory Board. Lyons also spearheaded multiple strategic investments for Shell Ventures, including stakes in Revel and Envoy in the US, Masabi in the UK and NWG Charging in Germany. Prior to his role at Shell, Lyons spent 16 years working in strategic advisory to the Automotive, Technology and Mobility sectors in roles at Macquarie, EY and Accenture.



Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Jen Aitchison started a new position as Renewable Energy Leader at Marsh Joseph McLean started a new position as Director of Energy Storage at TotalEnergies Miles Hovis started a new position as Director of Business Development for Energy Storage at TotalEnergies

