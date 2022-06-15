Sunrise brief: Biden halts solar tariffs. What’s next?

Biden halts solar tariffs for two years. What’s next? Paul Wormser and Christian Roselund of Clean Energy Associates joined pv magazine to discuss the moratorium on solar tariffs and other executive actions taken by the White House.

Enphase Energy expands battery storage deployment in Puerto Rico IQ microinverters and batteries help residents of Puerto Rico avoid high electricity costs and frequent grid outages.

Solar Landscape brings 1.3 MW of community solar to Asbury Park School District The electricity generated will be provided back to the school district at no cost, while Solar Landscape will collaborate with the Board of Education to provide renewable energy instruction to Asbury Park students.

Microsoft to purchase power from a 100 MW Amplus Solar project in India On the road to becoming carbon negative, Microsoft increases the amount of zero-carbon electricity it’s procuring through long-term contracts.

Vermont expected to delay long-term changes to solar net metering The state’s Public Utilities Commission was considering lowering payments to customers for their excess solar generation on a long-term plan. It is now expected to delay the decision, citing complexities of the issue; however, it is expected to reduce payments by roughly 6% this year.