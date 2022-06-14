Solar Landscape brings 1.3 MW of community solar to Asbury Park School District

Community Solar developer Solar Landscape announced that it has completed and energized a 3,300-module series of community solar projects located on the rooftops of four schools across the Asbury Park School District in New Jersey.

In total, the project has a capacity of 1.3 MW, and all of the electricity generated will be used by the school under a 15-year, no-cost power purchase agreement. The generation is expected to meet 52% of the electricity need for Asbury Park High School, Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Upper Elementary School, and Bradley Elementary School.

Solar Landscape is also in the process of collaborating with the Board of Education to provide renewable energy instruction to Asbury Park students, including student education on the benefits of green energy and green energy career opportunities that are available to them. All of this is being done as a part of Solar Landscape’s Green Ambassador Program, which also issues scholarships to students, and works with New Jersey community colleges, technical schools and nonprofits to introduce students to careers in the solar energy industry.

“As an Asbury Park-based company, being a good partner to our local community – especially students and educators – is a driving force behind our mission and is a core reason that our 100-plus employees come to work every day,” said Solar Landscape CEO Shaun Keegan. “Together with Asbury Park School District, we are lowering emissions and doing our part to combat climate change by accelerating the transition to renewable energy. So when we can do it in a way that directly benefits our neighbors by saving them money and creating jobs and educational opportunities, it is even more rewarding.”

The addition of the installations across the Asbury Park School District further establish Solar Landscape as one of the leading community solar developers in New Jersey. In March, the company energized the final project of the 20 total MW it was awarded under New Jersey’s Community Solar Pilot Program Year One. Solar Landscape’s 46 projects for year two of the program are now under construction and are expected to generate more than 50MW of power once operational.

Solar Landscape’s 50 MW portfolio represents roughly one-third of all capacity awarded under year two of the community solar program. In October 2021, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced that it would be making the program permanent, driven by the pilot’s success so far.