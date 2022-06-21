Utility Dominion Energy Virginia enters rooftop solar space

Dominion Energy Virgina, which provides electricity to more than 2.5 million homes and businesses, announced the launch of BrightSuite, a full-service residential solar installation company.

This marks a significant pivot for the utility from a centralized model to a distributed one, bringing clean, local power closer to the point of energy demand. The BrightSuite team is made up of certified installers that have delivered solar arrays to over 2,000 residents and businesses across the state.

Dominion said that customers can save anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000+ over a 30-year period, depending on the size of their system and current home energy use. The company offers a 90% production guarantee, meaning customers are compensated if the system underperforms what the company promised.

BrightSuite installations feature tier one black-on-black mono-crystalline solar panels and Enphase microinverters. Both come with a 25-year manufacturer’s warranty. Battery energy storage for backup power during outages is an available option.

The company said depending on the customer’s city, it can take about six to twelve weeks from inquiry to install, and about another four weeks to be approved for interconnection with the utility. It said the longest step is waiting to get approved permits from the city.

Unlike most home renovations, solar is an investment that generates returns almost immediately. Thanks to substantial electricity bill savings, the average American homeowner pays off their solar panel system in in seven to eight years and sees and ROI of 20% or more, said BrightSuite.

Solar panel and installation costs have fallen over 45% in the past five years, said BrightSuite. Installations are projected to grow with over 3,200 MW of power estimated to be installed in the next five years in Virginia alone.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act of 2020 aims to deliver the state’s utility-delivered power to 100% renewable energy by 2045, and directs the construction of 16,100 MW of solar power and onshore wind by 2035.

BrightSuite also offers Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The company said on average, EV owners spend 60% less on fuel than gas drivers. Charging at home each night offers convenience versus having to make a stop at a gas station to refuel.

“Many Virginia homeowners are interested in solar for their home, and there are many complexities,” said Joe Woomer, Dominion Energy vice vresident of New Business and Customer Solutions. “BrightSuite is the trusted partner to help you navigate those complexities and make the most informed decision. By combining Dominion Energy’s operational expertise with our Virginia-based partner network, BrightSuite is the trusted service provider to deliver the right solution for your home.”