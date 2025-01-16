Boviet Solar manufacturing facility ready to ramp up in North Carolina

Boviet Solar announced it is on track ramp up its U.S. solar module production in the first half of 2025 at its new manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Vietnam-based manufacturer specializes in monocrystalline solar cells and bifacial solar modules.

Boviet reports that about half the manufacturing equipment is in place in its Greenville location, with the rest to be positioned by the end of this month. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) connections are scheduled for February.

The Greenville facility, a $294 million investment, is the company’s first North American production hub. Production will focus on its Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series bifacial modules, which use advanced N-type solar cell technology.

Production will begin in two phases. In phase one, Boviet expects to produce 2.0 GW of solar panels annually, with mass production commencing in the first half of 2025. In phase two the company plans to start producing solar cells with mass production expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

Once fully operational, the module and cell facilities are expected to create approximately 908 local jobs.

“The progress at our Greenville factory highlights our dedication to providing innovative and reliable solar solutions,” said Scott Chen, vice president of Global Sales and Marketing at Boviet Solar. “This milestone reinforces our commitment to supporting the U.S. solar market and accelerating the global transition to renewable energy.”

pv magazine USA reported on the Rice Creek Solar Center, which uses Boviet modules in this 75 MW facility in Florida. In July 2022, the developer of this project, Origis Energy, entered into a module supply deal with Boviet by which the module maker will supply its 550 W PERC monocrystalline bifacial double-glass PV modules for use in utility-scale solar projects across the United States.

Boviet Solar, founded in 2013 in Vietnam, recently made it into the top ten Sinovoltaics’ PV Module Manufacturers Ranking, which is global in scope and covers 65 panel suppliers.

Boviet joins other global solar manufacturers who have announced or started manufacturing operations in the U.S. since passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), U.S. solar manufacturing announced investments now total $40.4 billion since federal manufacturing policies were enacted in 2022. $7.7 billion of these manufacturing investment announcements are operational, $16.2 billion are under active construction, and another $16.4 billion manufacturing investments are under development.

SEIA estimates that there is currently 49.8 GW of domestic module manufacturing capacity online, enough to supply most of American demand in 2025. Prior to passage of the IRA there was only 7 GW of module capacity.