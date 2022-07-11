Boviet Solar reaches 700 MW module supply deal with Origis Energy

Boviet Solar announced it entered another large solar module supply deal with Origis Energy, providing its 550W PERC monocrystalline bifacial double-glass PV modules for use in utility-scale solar projects across the United States.

More than 700 MW of solar modules will be provided by Boviet as part of the order, with delivery slated for 2023. The shipment will include Vega Series 550 W panels.

The Vietnam-based solar PV manufacturer with US headquarters in San Jose, California, said its panels feature high-purity monocrystalline wafer technology combined with PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell design modules.

The Vega Series 550 W module features 10 busbars, 144 cells, a silver frame, and a transparent backsheet. It holds a module efficiency of 21.1%, and a system voltage of 1000/1500 V DC. It has a maximum power output of 433 W, and is rated to operate between –40 degrees F to 185 degrees F.

Each module measures 90.40 x 44.65 x 1.38 inches and weighs just under 64 lbs. It has a 25-year linear output warranty with 2.5% degradation in the first year and less than 0.6% from the second year until the end of the warranty. It also comes with a standard 12-year product warranty. Full specifications can be found here.

The solar modules have been a PVEL top performance product on its scorecard since 2019, and BloombergNEF Tier 1 status since 2017. BloombergNEF’s tiering system for PV module manufacturers is primarily based on bankability, the most important feature of a utility-scale solar module for most developers.

The deal adds to last month’s 255 MW and 138 MW module orders, both to serve single utility-scale projects.

“Boviet Solar’s strong momentum in the US solar industry is a direct result of our company’s dedication to business stability, Tier 1 bankability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence, supply chain transparency and, top-performing technology known for its power, performance, and quality.

Innovation

In April, Boviet announced several research and development projects in collaboration with three universities in Vietnam and one university in China.

The company said it is working on a new N-TOPCon cell technology, which it claims is more efficient and stable.

It is also developing a second R&D project to integrate N-TOPCon cells into 600W+ modules. The modules will feature advanced casing and will benefit from a low temperature coefficient, low attenuation, and higher double-sided ratios, said Boviet.

In addition, Boviet Solar is targeting heterojunction (HJT) cell technology. The manufacturer said it expects HJT to become the next-generation mainstream technology, with an efficiency rating of 27.5%.