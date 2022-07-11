Wärtsilä to supply Clearway with 500 MW/2 GWh of energy storage for projects in California and Hawaii

Wärtsilä announced that it has come to terms with Clearway Energy Group on a contract that will see Wärtsilä supply Clearway with a 500 MW/2 GWh portfolio of energy storage systems.

The storage systems will be used across a series of solar and storage projects that Cearway is developing in California and Hawaii. The five-project portfolio includes 75 MWac/300 MWh located in Hawaii and 415 MW/1.7GW in California.

In Hawaii, Clearway is developing the Mililani I Solar and Waiawa Solar Power facilities on the Island of Oahu and represent Wärtsilä’s first large-scale energy storage systems in the state. The addition of energy storage will help Clearway Energy Group ensure reliable delivery of sustainable energy and contribute to Hawaii’s goal of reaching 100% renewable energy generation by 2045. The orders for Mililani I Solar and Waiawa Solar Power were booked to Wärtsilä order intake in Q1 2021, and construction is expected to finalize in 2022.

In California, 482 MW of solar and 275 MW/1.1 GWh of energy storage are being split across the Daggett 2 and Daggett 3 projects, which are being developed in San Bernardino, California, adjacent to the site of a retired coal and natural gas plant. The storage systems will deliver renewable energy during increasingly volatile peak periods and help the state reach its goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045. The order for Daggett 3 was booked to Wärtsilä order intake in Q3 2021, and the order for Daggett 2 was booked in Q4 2021. Construction has commenced on both projects with expected completion dates in 2023.

In addition to the Daggett projects, Wärtsilä is also supplying a 147 MW/588 MWh energy storage system that will be connected to the operating 192 MWac Rosamond Central solar facility in Kern County, California. The energy storage system will increase the effectiveness of the solar facility by performing ancillary services, primarily solar shifting, for the California Independent System Operator. The order was booked to Wärtsilä order intake in July 2022 and construction is expected to be completed in December 2023.

Each facility will include Wärtsilä’s GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated, modular and compact energy storage system, as well as the GEMS Digital Energy Platform, Wärtsilä’s energy management platform for power system optimisation. All five projects will also include long-term service agreements with Wärtsilä, which includes capacity guarantees and maintenance for the lifecycle of the energy storage systems.