Sunrise brief: U.S. residential solar prices drop, strong interest in storage

U.S. residential solar prices drop, strong interest in storage The 18th edition of the EnergySage Marketplace Report finds the residential solar segment in the U.S. is rocked by persistent inflation, the California NEM 3.0 and rising loan fees. Yet prices have fallen and consumer interest in storage is strong.

Grid operator PJM could add 5.5 GW of renewables with grid-enhancing technologies Deploying GETs technologies in the PJM grid region would have a 70-to-1 benefit-cost ratio, finds an analysis by Quanta Technology. The nonprofit RMI published the analysis, and aims for it to be replicated to evaluate GETs in interconnection studies.

Investment opportunities in Africa’s clean energy transition Leaders from over 15 African countries will meet with U.S. stakeholders to discuss how to ensure the continued, equitable growth of renewable energy projects in each country.

Shoals to invest $80 million in Tennessee manufacturing expansion The electrical balance of systems provider serving the solar industry will move its manufacturing and distribution center to a new, larger facility.

Beaming radio frequency solar power from space Researchers at the California Institute of Technology successfully beamed solar power from space to Earth in July. The experimental microwave-beaming satellite was tested for eight months, uncovering existing strengths and weaknesses that will guide future developments of space solar power.

PV goes portable Portable solar generators are making their way from the fringes of solar and energy storage to become a mainstream consumer item. The rise has been charged by a range of factors that have created massive brands. Where did the sector emerge from, who was buying before, who is buying now, and what’s next?

Nearly 800 MW of solar bound for the Texas grid Enel North America announced its 297 MW Fencepost solar project is operational, while Clearway Energy Group‘s 452 MW Texas Solar Nova complex is complete.