Nearly 800 MW of solar bound for the Texas grid 

The Fence Post solar + storage project, developed by Enel North America, will soon bring 297 MW of solar coupled with storage to the Texas grid.

The solar portion of the Fence Post solar project began operations in December of 2023, while the 86 MW storage system is undergoing final commissioning.

Enel North America signed a 12-year 22 MW virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Polaris, under which Polaris will purchase the electricity and associated renewable energy certificates (RECs) generated by a 22 MW portion of the project. This matches what Polaris says is about 40% of its electrical needs in the U.S. Coho Climate Advisors advised Polaris on this VPPA and supported the company in its project selection, analysis, negotiations and deal execution.

Enel estimates that the project will provide $35.6 million in local tax revenue to benefit the Navarro County community.

Completion of the Fence Post project brings Enels’ portfolio to over 9.7 GW of utility-scale renewable capacity, 690 MW / 1,036 MWh of utility-scale energy storage and 97 MW / 216 MWh of distributed energy storage capacity.

Texas Solar Nova

Clearway Energy Group announced completion of the 452 MW Texas Solar Nova projects in Kent County, Texas. Completed in two phases, Clearway estimates that the projects will generate enough electricity to power over 190,000 homes each year.

Offtakers for the project include a VPPA with Verizon and REC purchasing agreements with SKF and Toyota Boshoku America (TBA). TBA reported that, beginning in 2026, the REC agreement will offset 100% of annual electricity consumption for facilities in the United States and Canada.

Clearway said the project represents an investment of $660 million. Additionally the project employed more than 400 craftworkers who contributed more than 500,000 hours of injury-free labor, the company reported. The project is built on approximately 5,000 acres of land with over 1.1 million solar panels. Additionally, the project will contribute to the local tax base, starting with an estimated $5.4 million in property taxes and wages to be paid in the first year.

Clearway and its construction partner, Mortenson, supported several local organizations during construction, including the Texas Leadership Charter Academy-Secondary campus, the Spur Texas Community Food Bank, school supply drives, and fundraisers for local community parks.

In connection with the construction and operation of these facilities, Clearway assembled a bank consortium consisting of Natixis, DNB, MUFG, NordLB, and Societe Generale for a total of approximately $700 million of construction financing commitments and $182 million of term loan commitments. Clearway arranged tax equity for the project, as well as cash equity from HASI in partnership with Clearway Energy, Inc.

Along with its public affiliate Clearway Energy, Inc., Clearway reports it owns and operates 10 GW of renewable and conventional energy assets across the U.S.