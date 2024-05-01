People on the move: Enphase, Leeward Renewable Energy, Advantage Renewables and more

Solar microinverter and energy storage provider Enphase Energy has announced Mary Erginsoy as vice president and chief accounting officer. Erginsoy, who has around 20 years of experience in the solar industry’s financial sphere, is set to take over the role later this month. She is recognized for her expertise in operational accounting, financial reporting, and her time with SunPower Corporation and Ernst & Young.
EV battery grade lithium materials provider Stardust Power announced it named Randal Harris as director of construction. The company said the appointment marks a milestone in its mission to bridge the gap in the U.S. domestic supply of battery-grade lithium products.
Robroy Industries Enclosures Division announced the appointment of Alex Erwin as its central region development manager. Through its two brands, Stahlin and AttaBox, Robroy Enclosures offers a selection of non-metallic enclosures available for meeting the needs of diverse industries, interior and exterior applications, and physical property performance standards including NEMA 4X and NEMA 6P integrity.
- Varun Sharda started a new position as Director of Business Development at GameChange Solar
- Alexander MacFarlane started a new position as Vice President Strategic Growth at Vanguard Renewables
- Kimberly Wells started a new position as Senior Director of Development at Leeward Renewable Energy
- Steven Lichtin started a new position as CEO of Advantage Renewables
Job of the Week
VP of Sales
- Remote, United States
- $150,000 – $180,000
- Solar
Job Description
As the VP of Sales, you will grow, manage, and lead our growing sales team to scale the organization’s digital growth strategy. In collaboration with the marketing, technology, and operations teams, you will develop and lead sales strategies to drive organizational growth.
Why You Should Apply:
- $150,000-$180,000 base salary
- Performance based bonuses and equity opportunities
- Generous benefits package
- Remote opportunity
Responsibilities:
- Develop and execute a digital and offline sales strategies to scale revenues aggressively.
- Lead and mentor our sales team to exceed targets and drive performance.
- Identify new market opportunities and strategic partnerships for expansion.
- Collaborate cross-functionally to optimize sales processes and customer acquisition strategies.
- Utilize data-driven insights to optimize sales performance and leverage technology for efficiency.
Qualifications:
- Proven track record of scaling sales within a high-growth environment
- Minimum 5 years of sales leadership experience with experience across multiple states/markets
- Strong understanding of solar and storage, different sales models (i.e. door to door, dealer models, inside sales) and other growth strategies.
- Excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal skills.
