Sunrise brief: Sunnova Energy and Stem earnings dip in Q1

Voltaic Systems unveils battery monitoring system for off-grid PV applications The U.S.-based PV system provider for infrastructure and industrial equipment without grid access has launched a battery health monitoring software module for its flagship Core Solar Power Systems product line.
Groups sue FEMA and HUD to focus energy funds on distributed solar and storage Two federal agencies that provide billions of dollars for energy-related projects should fund renewable energy, a number of groups have argued in two lawsuits and two rulemaking petitions.
Climate change to drive value of rooftop solar University of Michigan researchers have found that the value of rooftop solar will increase by between 5% and 15% by the mid-century across a range of U.S. cities under moderate climate change, and by up to 20% by the end of the century.
50 states of grid modernization North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center’s recent report looks at how states are doing with legislative and regulatory action related to shoring up the power grid.
Sunnova earnings dip, unrestricted cash grows as it mends balance sheet Sunnova Energy International, a residential solar, storage, and adaptive services company, announced declining revenues and an increased focus on cash generation in its Q1 2024 earnings report.
