Sunrise brief: Accelerating electrification through rate design

U.S. DOE allocates funding for community solar, battery storage in Puerto Rico The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) new Programa de Comunidades Resilientes will fund solar and battery storage facilities across Puerto Rico serving low- and moderate-income communities.
Survey finds consumers overwhelmingly support renewables over fossil fuels A report based on survey conducted by storage provider Powin says education needed to support future projects.
California hits new milestone with EV chargers California installed 24,202 chargers in the first half of 2024, bringing the total to over 150,000.
Accelerating electrification through rate design Economist-at-large Ahmad Faruqui proposes an incremental electric rate design that encourages electrification, lowering bills and lowering utility operating costs.
With load growth and fear of rising utility bills, are low-income customers protected? Although many states and utilities offer low-income assistance programs, what are the states with the most considerable data center growth already doing, and are they prepared for what’s to come?
In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.
