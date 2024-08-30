In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) noted that household names such as Microsoft, Google, Walmart, Starbucks, Rivian, Wendy’s, and T-Mobile are just a few of the Fortune 500 companies that have signed agreements with community solar developers.
Meyer Burger cancels U.S. solar cell plant, announces restructuring
Colorado Springs solar cell plant halted as Swiss-German PV manufacturer announces company restructuring plans. Planned capacity expansion at Arizona module production plant also put on hold. Existing cell production site in Thalheim, Germany, to remain part of Meyer Burger operations.
Nestlé invests in 326 MW Texas solar project
The Stampede solar project also includes 86 MW of battery energy storage.
