In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Shutterstock

Share

Existing California solar customers may get blindsided with net metering cuts

Customers that have invested in solar under NEM 1.0 and 2.0 may be forced into a regulatory scheme that would threaten their return on investment, based on guidance from the California Public Advocates office.

Ohio approves 110 MW solar and 20 MW energy storage facility

The solar and storage facility will be co-located with the 250 MW Scioto Ridge Wind Farm, following the signing of a 40-year land lease agreement.

Major U.S. corporations embracing community solar

The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) noted that household names such as Microsoft, Google, Walmart, Starbucks, Rivian, Wendy’s, and T-Mobile are just a few of the Fortune 500 companies that have signed agreements with community solar developers.

Meyer Burger cancels U.S. solar cell plant, announces restructuring

Colorado Springs solar cell plant halted as Swiss-German PV manufacturer announces company restructuring plans. Planned capacity expansion at Arizona module production plant also put on hold. Existing cell production site in Thalheim, Germany, to remain part of Meyer Burger operations.

Nestlé invests in 326 MW Texas solar project

The Stampede solar project also includes 86 MW of battery energy storage.

 

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Existing California solar customers may get blindsided with net metering cuts
26 August 2024 Customers that have invested in solar under NEM 1.0 and 2.0 may be forced into a regulatory scheme that would threaten their return on investment, bas...