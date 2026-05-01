Illinois Shines celebrates Walldog Solar, one of the program’s 171 approved agrivoltaics projects

By almost any measure, the Illinois Shines adjustable block incentive program has been wildly successful. As of this writing, the program website lists more than 3.6 GW of solar capacity installed or under development, providing benefits to an estimated 420,000 Illinois homeowners, businesses and community solar subscribers.

More than 2 GW of that capacity is represented by community solar installations, of which 672.41 MW comes from projects with commitments to agrivoltaics — the practice of grazing livestock or growing hay under and around a solar installation.

The Illinois Shines program has just produced a case study of one such agrivoltaic project: the 5 MWac (6.5MWdg) Walldog Solar installation, located on 42 acres in Pontiac, Illinois.

Energized in February 2025, the bifacial modules installed at the Walldog Solar facility are expected to produce more 10,477 MWh of electricity each year, helping to save the facility’s mix of subscribers an estimated $107,000 in energy costs in the first year.

In its first year, the installation provided forage for 10 yearling lambs, with herd sizes expected to triple in 2026 as vegetation continues to grow at the site.

The site is planted with pollinator-friendly native species, and vegetation planted for grazing at the site also addressed drainage concerns by helping to stabilize the soil underneath the installation.

The agrivoltaic and pollinator friendly designations can help projects earn extra points in the Illinois Shines application evaluation process, making it more likely they’ll be awarded capacity under the program, which offers incentive payments in exchange for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) over a 20-year contract term.

To receive evaluation points for the agrivoltaics commitment, a project application must include an agrivoltaics plan which follows the requirements listed in the program guidebook, and the project operator must demonstrate evidence of agrivoltaics throughout the lifetime of the REC contract.

The long process of community solar project development

The Walldog Solar project was first approved under the Illinois Shines program for 2 MW of capacity in 2019. Following the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021, the developer, Cypress Creek Renewables, was able to submit a new application that expanded the size to the new maximum of 5 MW.

During the development process, Cypress Creek engaged with local residents to ensure they felt connected to the project. This included hosting community open houses and office hours, inviting and addressing residents’ questions and concerns. In addition, Cypress Creek established a scholarship program for Livingston County Schools and sponsored community events with local nonprofits.

“Building community trust is critical to a project’s success. It requires proactively addressing questions or concerns while fostering meaningful community involvement and cooperation. For this project, that process began with relationship building, not only with the landowner and project partners, but also with neighbors, local officials, and the broader community,” said Jess Blue, community solar sector strategist at Energy Solutions (which administers the Illinois Shines program on behalf of the Illinois Power Agency), in a statement provided to pv magazine USA. “We have seen similar success with projects submitted across the Community-Driven Community Solar category, where strong, early engagement and community driven approaches are key to earning community trust and long-term support.”

The project was constructed in 2024 by LiveWire Electrical Systems, whose union workers are represented by IBEW Local 601, as well as PowerCircle Construction and Pepper Construction. All of the construction firms are registered as Equity Eligible Contractors in the Illinois Shines program.

The site is currently owned/operated by Horizon TargetCo, LLC, and its community solar subscriptions are handled by Arcadia Community Solar.