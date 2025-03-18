Community solar developer’s credit facility doubled to $300 million

Dimension Energy, a community solar and battery energy storage developer, owner, and operator, announced its financing upsized from $150 million to $300 million to deploy a 3.5 GW community solar pipeline in thirteen states.

The corporate credit facility is co-led by Deutsche Bank and Nuveen Energy Infrastructure Credit. The initial $150 million close of the credit facility in September 2024 was Deutsche Bank’s first pre-notice to proceed (NTP) investment in community solar in the U.S.

In commenting on the expansion of the facility, Jeremy Eisman, head of infrastructure and energy financing at Deutsche Bank said, “This represents another important milestone for Dimension in their impressive growth trajectory and we look forward to continuing to support their important mission to provide affordable and accessible load-oriented generation.”

Dimension recently completed construction of what is reportedly the largest third party-owned community solar project in the United States. The 44 MW project located in Inyokern, California, will serve over 2,000 households, municipal facilities in the cities of Long Beach and Corona, and commercial offtakers including AT&T and Crown Castle.

“Dimension has demonstrated tremendous success in providing access to clean energy to communities across the country,” noted Don Dimitrievich, portfolio manager of Nuveen’s Energy Infrastructure Credit business.

Since its founding seven years ago, Dimension Energy has executed more than 600 MW of community solar. The company reports it plans to invest over $3 billion over the next five years, will have more than 800 MW in pre-construction-to-operations by the end of 2025 as well as this 3.5 GW pipeline in development.