Sunrise brief: House votes to resume solar tariffs

House votes to resume solar tariffs President Biden’s two-year halt on solar import tariffs is intended to create a bridge of supply as the U.S. ramps its domestic manufacturing capacity.
Multi-family housing developer looks to Mass. and Illinois for growth High Impact Solar is planning applications for more than 65 projects for the low-and-moderate income (LMI) communities adder, even though the developer has yet to see the application.
First Solar Q1 2023 revenue down, with investments in U.S. facilities taking precedent Company expects to recognize about 25% of its full year guidance in the first half of 2023 and 75% in the second half, based on Sec. 45X of the IRA taking effect.
Renogy debuts 220 W monocrystalline panel for RV and boat market The off-grid power specialist launched a bifacial 220 W, 12 V monocrystalline solar panel for marine and recreational vehicle applications.
True Green Capital acquires majority stake in CleanChoice Energy The target company has a solar development portfolio of over 300 MW community solar projects in the Northeast and Midwest.
