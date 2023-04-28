Renogy debuts 220 W monocrystalline panel for RV and boat market

Renogy, an Ontario, California-based off-grid power company, announced the launch of a bifacial 220 W monocrystalline solar panel for applications such as boating and recreational vehicles in the residential and commercial markets.

At 18.6% module efficiency, the company said the 220 W panels are its most energy efficient panels to date below 300 W capacity, while the new panel’s assembly features half cut 64 cells over a 12 V, 10 busbar configuration, producing 30% more power than traditional solar panels of the same off-grid tier.

The bifacial panels capture sunlight from both sides of the panel, and in partially shaded conditions, the panels can deliver massive performance without overheating.

“Our product will be a great medium to promote sustainable living and energy independence,” said Yi Li, founder and chief executive officer, Renogy. “Our competitively priced bifacial monocrystalline solar panels are surely the best green innovation of the decade.”

The panel’s IP68 junction box prevents wind and water damage. Renogy offers a 25-year performance warranty, making it a feasible option for residential and commercial buyers in rugged marine or road vehicles.

Technical features of the Renogy 220 Watt Monocrystalline Panels include:

Half-Cut 64 Cells

10 Busbar Design

220 W CTC (285W maximum)

Operating Voltage: 18.78 V

Module efficiency: 18.6%

Operating temperature: -40 F to 185 F

IP68 Junction Box

PERC Solar Cells

Heavy Snow Load Up To 5400PA

Wind Load Up To 2400PA

Dimensions: 5.08 feet x 2.5 feet x 1.2 in. thickness

Weight: 28 pounds

The addition of the 220 W panel represents the sixth sub-300 W product group of panels offered by Renogy, in addition to three monocrystalline panels from 320 W to 550 W of power capacity.

The 220 W panel is currently offered online at $249.99 MSRP, but will sell at an average sale price of $329.99 following a promotional period, according to its website.

Renogy’s corporate vision is to make 50 million people energy independent by 2030 through power solutions such as off-grid solar and storage. The newest launch stands out due to its comprehensive features, such as half-cut cells, PERC technology, premium grade A+ monocrystalline solar cells, bypass diode network, and ten busbar construction.

Formed in 2010, Renogy has sold more than five million solar panels to date. Besides solar panels, it sells solar kit packages that include panels, mounting hardware, cabling, fusing, and controller for various off-grid and modular installations. Other products include charge controllers, inverters, lead-acid and lithium iron phosphate batteries, as well as wiring and coupling accessories.