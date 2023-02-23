Sunrise brief: DOE requests input on how to allocate $1 billion Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund

Government releases $1 billion Puerto Rico energy resilience relief package The package includes two rounds that will fund residential solar and storage projects, followed by resilience solutions such as microgrids, community solar and grid modernization.

50 states of solar incentives: South Dakota The Great Plains state has just 2 MW of installed solar capacity, but its integrated resource plan includes 120 MW of clean energy resources by 2025, which includes 100 MW of wind or solar generation, and 20 MW of energy storage.

Luminia acquires New Hampshire community solar developer Through the deal, Luminia picks up a solar portfolio totaling more than 218 MW, as well as 140 MW of solar development assets in Puerto Rico.

Ohio Honda dealership goes solar with 120kW rooftop system The rooftop solar system paves the way for Parkway Auto Group to go 75% sustainable energy in the coming years with on-site power generation.

People on the Move: IREC, Foley Hoag, Powin, TeraWatt and more The Interstate Renewable Energy Council hired Cynthia Finley as vice president—Workforce Strategy and Innovation. Finley will provide strategic direction and oversight of IREC’s workforce program, supporting the clean energy workforce.

Inverted perovskite solar cell achieves 23.9% efficiency, high durability A U.S.-Canadian group of scientists used Lewis base molecules to improve surface passivation in a perovskite solar cell. The team produced a device with a high open-circuit voltage and remarkable stability levels.

Maximizing resilience and benefits of distributed energy resources There are many capabilities that must be developed and implemented to tap the full potential of grid edge resources, but experience has demonstrated the benefits of moving forward collaboratively and with the guidance of research-based and field-tested insights.