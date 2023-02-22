People on the Move: IREC, Foley Hoag, Powin, TeraWatt and more

The Interstate Renewable Energy Council hired Cynthia Finley as vice president—Workforce Strategy and Innovation. Finley will provide strategic direction and oversight of IREC’s workforce program, supporting growth of a highly-trained and inclusive clean energy workforce. This includes supporting the expected surge in demand for skilled workers as a result of growing markets from the Inflation Reduction Act and other federal policies.

Finley joins IREC from the Virginia Community College System, where she previously served as Director of Workforce Development Programs and Partnerships. Her background includes experience in higher education, workforce development, adult education, fiscal management, and research in building social capital for underserved communities.

Foley Hoag LLP hired Amanda Lefton, the former Director of the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), as senior policy director. Lefton will work with the firm’s clients in the renewable energy, climate solutions and environmental practices at both the federal and state levels, as a member of the firm’s Energy & Climate group. Lefton’s addition will strengthen the firm’s existing capabilities in strategic, regulatory, financial and policy matters in the clean technology and renewable energy industries. She joins the firm’s expanding teams in its New York and Washington, D.C. offices.

At the BOEM, Lefton spearheaded the Biden Administration’s offshore wind power agenda, including federal leasing, project reviews, and an array of policy and regulatory matters. She oversaw the agency’s employees and advanced an “all of government” approach to tackling the key issues, working closely with colleagues in leadership at the Department of Interior, White House, and other federal agencies and departments engaged in energy and environmental issues.

Powin Energy named Pablo Gonzalez its new chief technology officer. An experienced engineer specializing in product design, business strategy, and product innovation, in his new role Gonzalez will focus on leading major technology initiatives and creating big-picture strategies for bringing Powin’s energy storage solutions to the global market. Prior to Powin, Gonzalez held senior roles at Juno, Zume, Apple and Tesla, where from 2013 to 2016 he was Vice President of Engineering for the EV company’s Manufacturing Executive System team.

TeraWatt Infrastructure announced the hiring of Mike Englhard as senior vice president of development. Englhard has two decades of experience managing large-scale real estate projects at the national and regional level. At TeraWatt, his responsibilities will include leading project development and construction across the company’s expanding commercial EV charging portfolio and customer solutions. Englhard joins the charging company from MIG Real Estate, where he served as chief operating officer, and before that, held senior manager roles at Prologis, Oltmans Solar Development and Aimco. His experience includes retail, warehouse distribution, office space, renewable energy and residential property projects.

Yotta Energy announced that Ivy Williams is its new operations project manager. At the inverter company, Williams will be responsible for managing scheduling, scoping and budgets of assigned projects and determining the commercial operations date (COD).

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Hassan Butt started a new position as director of sales at American Hyperion Solar.

Spencer Ingraham started a new position as senior manager, Estimator

at Leeward Renewable Energy.

Thomas Nelson started a new position as director of business development at Yotta Energy.

