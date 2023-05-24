People on the move: Tigo Energy, Rhythmos, Brown & Caldwell and more

Rhythmos, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) and commercial fleet charging, and grid optimization technology, announced the addition of Stefanie Padgett as senior vice president of Business Development. In her new role, Padgett will spearhead Rhythmos’ commercial growth expansion in key industry verticals, including utilities, automotive OEMs, and EV fleets, across North America.

Tigo Energy, Inc., a provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, announced that Dr. Jeffrey Sullivan has joined the Company as chief operating officer. In his new role, Dr. Sullivan will assume responsibility for global operations, engineering, and customer success. In this capacity, he will lead the effort by Tigo to scale up production capacity, deliver to customers, grow product development capabilities, and advance operational efficiencies.

Environmental engineering and construction services firm Brown and Caldwell has hired industry leader and former utility executive Pam Elardo as a senior advisor. Elardo will leverage her 40 years of industry knowledge and experience as a public sector executive to help water and wastewater agencies overcome the challenges facing the utility of the future.

Jared Porpiglia started a new position as VP of procurement at Greenbacker

Adam Bernardi started a new position as director of renewables sales & strategy at Burns & McDonnell

Balki Iyer started a new position as CCO & executive lead (USA) at e-Zinc

Armando Solis started a new position as VP of Engineering, Americas at Lightsource bp

Trudie Wang started a new position as VP of Innovation at Heila Technologies

Engineering Manager | Denver, CO

Job Description As engineering manager, you will manage the engineering department that is responsible for providing consultation services for: modeling energy savings, conducting energy assessments, and preparing utility savings analysis for multifamily properties while ensuring deliverables are met for customers both internal and external. As the engineering manager, you will provide leadership and supervision to the Engineering Department staff including mentoring, completing annual reviews, and other managerial duties as required. Responsibilities: Providing supervision, leadership and mentoring to the engineering department

Managing engineering department interactions within the organization to ensure the department is meeting its deliverables with key internal stakeholders in sales, construction management, and others.

Interfacing and coordinating directly with clients in support of projects as needed.

Coordinating with utility customers for energy savings and reporting requirements regarding demand-side management (DSM) programs. Requirements: 5 years’ experience in managing a technical staff of energy efficiency engineers, energy modelers, energy auditors, QC inspectors, DSM program analysts, etc.

3 years’ experience with technical program management

Motivational management style

Technical degree in engineering or related field of study

Familiar with energy efficiency solutions

Understanding of utility DSM programs

Knowledge of energy modeling with various modeling tools

