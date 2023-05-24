Sunrise brief: PVEL names Top Performers in ninth edition of PV Module Reliability Scorecard 

ESA completes first phase of 3.6 MW cannabis grower’s solar farm ESA Solar this week announced completion of a first 1.2 MW phase of a 3.6 MW ground-mounted solar project for a cannabis grower utilizing indoor growing facilities. Cannabis production represents more than 1% U.S. electricity demand, presenting a big opportunity for renewable energy adoption.
New Jersey’s agrivoltaic program moving forward, fighting interconnection With a 200 MW solar pilot program and three Rutgers-based R&D initiatives, New Jersey is gearing up to unveil an agrivoltaic blueprint for public deliberation this summer.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.