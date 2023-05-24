Sunrise brief: PVEL names Top Performers in ninth edition of PV Module Reliability Scorecard 

ESA completes first phase of 3.6 MW cannabis grower’s solar farm ESA Solar this week announced completion of a first 1.2 MW phase of a 3.6 MW ground-mounted solar project for a cannabis grower utilizing indoor growing facilities. Cannabis production represents more than 1% U.S. electricity demand, presenting a big opportunity for renewable energy adoption.

New Jersey’s agrivoltaic program moving forward, fighting interconnection With a 200 MW solar pilot program and three Rutgers-based R&D initiatives, New Jersey is gearing up to unveil an agrivoltaic blueprint for public deliberation this summer.