Sunrise brief: PVEL names Top Performers in ninth edition of PV Module Reliability Scorecard 

Also on the rise: Indoor cannabis growing facility runs on solar. New Jersey gears up to release agrivoltaic blueprint. And more.

Image: flickr

ESA completes first phase of 3.6 MW cannabis grower’s solar farm ESA Solar this week announced completion of a first 1.2 MW phase of a 3.6 MW ground-mounted solar project for a cannabis grower utilizing indoor growing facilities. Cannabis production represents more than 1% U.S. electricity demand, presenting a big opportunity for renewable energy adoption.

New Jersey’s agrivoltaic program moving forward, fighting interconnection  With a 200 MW solar pilot program and three Rutgers-based R&D initiatives, New Jersey is gearing up to unveil an agrivoltaic blueprint for public deliberation this summer.

Origami Solar develops lighter weight solar module frames made of steel  The steel solar module frame was developed in collaboration with global steel industry partners to facilitate a smooth transition into high-volume, regional production.

Powin signs manufacturing agreement with Jabil to produce 2 GWh U.S. storage systems  Powin has selected Jabil as its manufacturing partner to produce Powin’s Stack750 Centipede energy storage systems. Beginning in Q4 2023, Jabil will produce an initial annual capacity of 2 GWh, with plans to ramp up production to 4 GWh per year.

PVEL releases ninth edition of PV Module Reliability Scorecard  2023 Scorecard names 250 types of solar modules from 35 manufacturers as Top Performers.

Slate of 45 projects selected for New Mexico community solar program  InClime Solutions announced 200 MW of projects selected for inclusion in the next slate of New Mexico’s community solar program. 

