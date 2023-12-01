Sunrise brief: Pre-assembled nickel-hydrogen energy storage solution

EnerVenue Energy Rack includes pre-assembled Energy Storage Vessels The stationary energy storage solution includes a nickel-hydrogen battery, the battery management system and cabling.
BP to take full control of Lightsource BP Energy giant BP announced today it would take full ownership of solar and wind energy developer Lightsource BP once a deal – pertaining to the purchase of the remaining renewables company’s shares BP does not own – goes through next year.
Photovoltaics for marine wildlife telemetry devices A research team has tested mini solar modules in marine data collection devices, using animal hosts for water column profile measurements. The findings suggest that submarine PV can effectively operate in these applications at depths of up to 22 meters.
Imec integrates silicon heterojunction solar cells into curved surfaces Imec has successfully integrated silicon heterojunction PV cells into curved surfaces, resulting in a 6% efficiency increase compared to passivated emitter and rear contact half cells. The cells are suitable for applications in vehicle-integrated and building-integrated photovoltaics.
SB Energy secures $2.4 billion for incentive-rich utility-scale solar projects The 1.3 GW portfolio of projects are among the first to take advantage of the domestic content adder from the Inflation Reduction Act and are also qualified for the energy community credit adder.
New Hampshire seeks $70 million to expand low-income community solar The state’s Department of Energy requested a federal grant under the EPA’s Solar for All program.
