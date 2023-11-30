Solar Landscape completes largest rooftop community solar project in New Jersey

The completion of community solar installations on two warehouse rooftops is being celebrated in New Jersey by local community leaders including Monroe Township Mayor Stephen Dalina and South Brunswick Mayor Charles Carley, along with representatives from Solar Landscape.

The installations, which are installed, owned and operated by Solar Landscape, are on Heitman Capital Management warehouse rooftops in Monroe Township and South Brunswick.

With 11,000 Znshine modules mounted on PanelClaw racks, the combined rooftop projects provide 8.8 MWdc of clean, discounted solar energy to more than 1,400 nearby homes. The projects also promote clean energy equity, as more than half of those homes will be low- or moderate-income households.

The spread of commercial rooftop community solar has contributed to New Jersey-based Solar Landscape’s growth, which the company reports has tripled over the last two years. The company currently employs over 150 people and has more than 250 MW of solar projects built, and over 150 MW operating and under construction.

Solar Landscape recently announced that Public Storage, owner of self-storage facilities across the U.S., signed a contract to install solar on more than 130 of its rooftops in Maryland, New Jersey and Illinois. The solar generated on the self-storage rooftops, enough to power 10,000 homes, will be available to local residents on a subscription basis. Subscribers will receive discounted electricity, and Solar Landscape reports that the clean energy will offer additional savings for many LMI households.

Due to the company’s growth, it moved into a new 10,000-square foot office space in the spring of 2023, and recently announced plans to hire over 100 new employees in 2024. The new jobs will span all functions, including engineering, business development, finance, legal, community engagement, and project management. Job candidates interested in future positions at Solar Landscape can click here.

The expansion is expected to double its operations next year, with a goal of building 100 MW of commercial rooftop solar and serving 20,000 new community solar subscribers – over half of which will be lower-income households.