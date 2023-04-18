Sunrise brief: Inflation reduction act brings 20,000 new jobs and 46 U.S. manufacturing facilities

Since IRA, $150 billion investment, 46 factories, 18,000 jobs in renewable energy Since passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 in August, utility-scale clean power sector announced $150 billion in funding, 46 new manufacturing facilities, and nearly 20,000 new jobs, said the American Clean Power Association.

Interconnection delays threaten more companies each year, says GridStor VP A GridStor VP challenged recent interconnection proposals by three grid operators, and the slow pace of federal regulators, while suggesting a $1 billion gift to grid operators to hire staff, and a digital twin of the nation’s grid to speed interconnection studies.

Maryland passes community solar bill Maryland will become the 23rd U.S. state with a statewide community solar program offering subscription access to all residents.

Best practices in installing power optimizer MLPE systems Three tips to help optimize commercial solar installations.

Solar panels on downed Chinese spy balloon powerful enough for advanced radar The balloon, downed off the coast of South Carolina, contained 10 kW of solar generation capacity, similar to that of a typical rooftop installation.

Brut wine makers turn to solar-plus-storage microgrid Long-duration energy storage technology from Energy Warehouse will power California wineries with clean, reliable energy and support resilient winery operations.

Growatt introduces LFP solar generator for portable, off-grid use The company is taking pre-sale orders for the Infinity 1300, a lithium iron phosphate battery with 3,000+ cycle life.