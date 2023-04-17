Growatt introduces LFP solar generator for portable, off-grid use

Growatt announced that its new solar generator, Infinity 1300, uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to achieve a 3000+ cycle lifespan. The generator can be fully charged with solar panels, resulting in 1,382 Wh capacity and 1,800 W output. It can perform a fast charge in 1.8 hours using an AC input.

The Infinity 1300 contains 14 DC and AC outlets and carries bi-directional inverter technology. The generator can be controlled through the SmartGro app.

Optional 200 W solar panels are available for off-grid use, and four can be connected for 800 W of charge. The foldable panels are made up of monocrystalline silicon solar cells and are made with an ETFE fluorine-based plastic material that makes them weather resistant. The modules have a waterproof rating of IP67, which means, that the International Electrotechnical Commission has determined that the unit can be dropped into a body of water up to a meter deep for up to 30 minutes.

The generator is designed for portable use. At 16.5 by 9.1 by 11.3 inches, the system weighs less than 43 pounds. Its optimal operating temperature is from 68 F to 86 F. The system includes Growatt’s battery management system (BMS) technology, and it also features an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function and multi-unit expansion.

Growatt announced that it is taking pre-sale orders for its Infinity 1300 solar generator now through April 30 on Growatt’s official website.

In December, Growatt announced a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for residential and commercial rooftop PV applications. The APX HV battery has a storage capacity of 5 kWh with one battery module and up to 30 kWh with six modules. The smallest battery measures 27.2 inches x 7.3 inches x 26 inches and weighs 143.3 pounds. The largest one weighs 694.5 pounds and is made up of two columns of three battery modules, each measuring 27.2 inches by 7.3 inches by 49.2 inches. The system has a maximum parallel expansion to 60 kWh.

A year ago, Growatt unveiled the Infinity 1500 solar generator, which has a battery capacity of 1,554 Wh and an AC output of 2,000 W, which the manufacturer said can power nearly 95% of outdoor and home appliances, with 12 outlets available for diverse electric needs. The device can be charged with up to four 24 V solar panels in series or using eight 12 V solar panels.