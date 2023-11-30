Imec integrates silicon heterojunction solar cells into curved surfaces

The Imec researchers used a multi-wire configuration, connecting solar cell circuits in parallel to maximize energy production on curved surfaces. This innovative interconnection, along with optical coatings, increased efficiency and minimized heating of solar cells and vehicle cabins.

In addition, they automated the previously manual production process of the multi-wire connecting films, enabling the cost-effective transfer of innovations to glass solar modules.

“Further upscaling is absolutely necessary,” said Jonathan Govaerts, project coordinator and lead researcher at Imec. “But what makes this project so unique is its proof of concept for a wide range of applications. The flexibility of the multi-wire connection for integrating solar cells on different surfaces and in different configurations is impressive.”

The Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is financially backing the SNRoof project. The consortium consisted of the industrial partners AGP eGlass, IPTE Factory Automation, Arkema France Sa and Michiels Group.