Strata Clean Energy enters into 1 GWh battery storage tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service

Strata Clean Energy entered into a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service (APS) for its 255 MW / 1 GWh Scatter Wash battery storage complex located in Phoenix.

This award resulted from the All-Source RFP conducted by APS in May of 2022 in which APS sought approximately 1 GW to 1.5 GW of resources, including up to 600 MW to 800 MW of renewable resources to meet the needs identified through the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission. APS’s IRP indicates a need for additional flexible capacity resources to meet reliability requirements in the summertime, when electricity needs are highest in Arizona.

The Scatter Wash Energy Storage project is the combination of Deer Valley and Scatter Wash projects, and it is currently in development stages near the Deer Valley Airport in Arizona. Strata Clean Energy plans to create a 400 MW/1,600 MWh-capable battery storage site that would house enough energy to power at least 350,000 homes for one hour. When completed in 2024, the site will connect to the APS grid.

In the tolling agreement, Strata will continue to own the Scatter Wash storage facility and APS, the buyer, will pay for the electricity used to charge the energy storage system. APS will receive the right to charge/discharge the system for energy as needed, and Strata will receive a capacity payment.

“We believe that APS will continue to be a leader in battery energy storage and that our experienced Scottsdale-based team is well positioned to help move the state towards achieving its clean-energy objectives with projects like Scatter Wash. We have a large pipeline of additional clean energy projects in the Western United States and world-class execution capabilities,” said Josh Rogol, President of Strata Clean Energy.

Strata Clean Energy and its affiliates are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) company, with more than 170 projects in operation, over 7 GW of solar and 28 GWh of storage in development, and 4.2 GW under management across the U.S. In 2022, Strata acquired Arizona-based Crossover Energy Partners and is currently hiring for additional local positions in its Scottsdale office.

APS is Arizona’s largest and longest-serving electric company, serving more than 1.3 million commercial and residential customers in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties. The electric company has a commitment to 100% clean energy by 2050.