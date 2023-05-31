People on the move: Sunrun, GameChange Solar, Sonnen and more

Sonnen announced that Jennifer Gallegos has joined its team as senior director of Virtual Power Plant Revenue and Business Innovation.

Jennifer is Stanford-trained environmental engineer and a strategic sales and marketing leader in the climate tech industry. Prior to joining the climate tech industry, she held roles in project management, building design, sales, and marketing. As Senior Director of VPP Revenue and Business Innovation, Jennifer will be responsible for expanding Sonnen’s footprint in smart, connected ESS solutions to cover a larger range of project scope and grid-supporting business models throughout the western hemisphere.

Derek Gabriel Sr. has been appointed executive vice president & head of originations of Sol-REIT.

Gabriel most recently served as V.P. of Renewable Energy Lending and Business Development at National Cooperative Bank, N.A., where he managed residential, commercial and utility scale solar business development of over $500 million in assets nationwide. He brings 15 years of experience in solar development, origination, solar policy implementation, tax-equity structures, and debt-financing to the Sol-REIT team.

A graduate of Xavier University, Derek’s experience additionally includes policy work, as he has co-authored and pioneered solar farm zoning laws in the Southeast to build one of the region’s largest solar facilities.

More jobs from EnergeiaWorks:

Mizhi Zhang started a new position as VP of Sales and Marketing, Overseas Business at Hithium Energy Storage

started a new position as VP of Sales and Marketing, Overseas Business at Hithium Energy Storage Steve Levy started a new position as Senior Director of Business Development at Doosan GridTech

started a new position as Senior Director of Business Development at Doosan GridTech Brad Sherman started a new position as VP of Business Development, North America at GameChange Solar

started a new position as VP of Business Development, North America at GameChange Solar Diane-Charlotte Simon was promoted to VP of Project Finance/Sustainable Banking at Credit Agricole CIB

was promoted to VP of Project Finance/Sustainable Banking at Credit Agricole CIB Shannon Whitworth started a new position as Director of Learning and Development EOps at Sunrun

Technical Support Specialist – Texas

Dallas, TX

Permanent

$95,000 – $110,000 per year

Solar

The Technical Support Specialist deliver customer support solutions for various solar electrical products and components within the company’s product line. The successful candidate will be a versatile person with both inbound and outbound responsibilities, across both the hardware and software components of solar inverter offerings, and who is able to work effectively and collaboratively in a rapidly changing, dynamic startup environment.

Why you should apply:

Competitive compensation structure.

Medical insurance coverage.

Strong employee engagement and healthy working culture.

Remote opportunity.

Responsibilities:

Keep necessary documentation for products clear and organized.

Manage all customer service efforts including technical literature for consumers, service calls, conducting remote troubleshooting of products and other applications support and occasionally traveling to site for in person service.

Assisting with the activation of new sites as needed.

Gather, synthesize, and prioritize actionable product requirements based on input from customers, sales, internal stakeholders and the competitive landscape.

Coordinate with cross functional teams such as engineering and field technicians to resolve technical issues.

Provide customer support at all levels from pre to post sales and installation.

Requirements:

2-5 years experience in solar installation, technical customer service or related roles.

Strong knowledge of solar components, electrical systems and their installation process.

Electrical engineering degree preferred.

A strong technical aptitude and willingness to get ‘hands on’ with our existing products and technologies, and to interact confidently with both technical and business audiences.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Willingness to travel 30+%