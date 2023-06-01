Sunrise brief: California targets over 400% growth in clean energy by 2045 

Terrain-following tracker with a pneumatic twist Sunfolding’s new TopoTrack rows are 10 times shorter than traditional trackers, and they can provide 20 degrees of variation between trackers, thus improving slope tolerance between rows.

NREL adds a lab and announces plans for spending $150 million in IRA funding Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was on hand for the opening of the Research and Innovation Laboratory, which will focus on plastics upcycling, next-generation batteries and advanced energy materials.

Strong policies expand the solar industry, creating more resilient future The Paris Agreement of 2015 marked a milestone in the effort to combat climate change, and since then, governments including Canada and the United States have undergone a political and economic transformation focused on achieving net-zero goals, with renewable energy resources, particularly solar energy, playing a vital role.

New standard for ultra-low carbon solar modules released The Global Electronics Council delivered standard inspection processes built upon models combining local power grid emissions and subcomponent energy needs to determine the embodied carbon footprint of globally manufactured solar panels.

California targets over 400% growth in clean energy by 2045 Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted this target, which would achieve a 100% clean electricity supply, leading to 148 GW of renewable energy buildout in two decades.

Global battery market forecast to grow 186% by 2025 CEA’s Energy Storage System (ESS) Supplier Market Intelligence Program (SMIP) offers a biannual market report about the leading global lithium-ion battery cell manufacturers and energy storage system integrators.

Community solar developer Nexamp secures over $400 million in financing Led by U.S. Bancorp and Mitsubishi, the tax equity and debt commitments are expected to enable the company to support the construction of 49 solar and energy storage projects.

People on the move: Sunrun, GameChange Solar, Sonnen and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.