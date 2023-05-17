People on the move: SunPower, Eagleview, Solar Landscape and more

SunPower, a residential solar systems provider, announced the appointment of Elizabeth “Beth” Eby as chief financial officer, effective May 30. Eby is a seasoned executive who brings more than 30 years of experience in financial strategy, execution and governance at Fortune 50 and publicly traded companies. As SunPower’s CFO, Eby will play a critical role in developing and implementing the company’s strategic growth plan and leading its financial activities.

Eby joined SunPower after previous CFO Manavendra Sial stepped down from the role in August 2022, before joining Fluence Energy, an energy storage company. Prior to joining SunPower, Eby served as CFO of NeoPhotonics from 2017 to 2022, and before that, held various financial roles at Intel for more than 25 years, including as group CFO of the technology giant’s internet of things

Eagleview Technologies, a geospatial and geographic information system (GIS) mapping company, announced the promotion of Piers Dormeyer to chief executive officer from president of the firm’s commercial group. Dormeyer joined the company ten years ago. As president of its commercial group, Dormeyer built strong customer and partnership relationships and expanded the company’s market presence.

Applegreen Electric, an EV charging network, announced the appointment of Holly Angell as chief executive officer of its U.S. division. In her new role, Angell will lead the U.S. business to grow its presence and build its fast charging presence across the Applegreen network and seek new EV charging business opportunities. Prior to joining Applegreen, Angell was senior vice president of construction, engineering, energy and facilities at 7-Eleven, where she led the development of 7Charge, the convenience store’s EV charging network. Prior to that, she held leadership roles at Dairy Farm Group, Coles, Supervalu and Albertsons in the U.S., Asia and Australia.

The Northeast Clean Energy Council (NECEC) announced the appointment of Magdalena Wilk as director of NECEC Navigate, an innovation program that provides Clean Technology start-ups access to resources and business support. Wilk will lead the Navigate program during a period of growth in the climate economy as emerging companies seek to rapidly scale operations to meet demand for clean energy and climate-tech solutions. Prior to NECEC, Wilk served as head of sales for Asseco Data Systems, a software provider, and before that, head of business development at Pekao Leasing, both Polish companies, where her duties included partnerships, product development and sales development.

Solar Landscape announced the appointment of Raphaela Hsu-Flanders as director of market development to lead the developer’s expansion efforts in new community solar markets. Prior to joining the New Jersey-based solar developer, Hsu-Flanders was the renewables program manager at the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, where she focused on community solar project partnerships in tribal energy and low-income communities, as well as workforce development initiatives. Prior to BEF, she held various environmental policy engagement roles at the Oregon Environmental Council and its League of Conservation Voters.

Peak Power, an Ontario-based energy storage developer, announced the promotion of Archie Adams to director of business development. Adams joined the commercial storage developer in early 2022 from Nexamp, where he was business development manager.

Additional job moves provided by Energeiaworks:

Paul Sabbagh started a new position as director of structured finance at Fervo Energy

started a new position as director of structured finance at Fervo Energy Daniel Baruch started a new position as executive director, ClimateTech at J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank group.

started a new position as executive director, ClimateTech at J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank group. Patrick Allen started a new position as head of business development at SIT Tech Company, Ltd.

Land Agent | New York, NY

Apply here.

Job Description:

As a Land Agent, you will be responsible for negotiating and securing land agreements in field-based land acquisition to support project development pipeline goals and support field-based land needs for projects in implementation and operations phase. You will also be responsible for land acquisition negotiations, assisting in obtaining curative agreements, developing, and maintaining relationships with local officials or stakeholders, conducting update meetings for stakeholders, and project reporting at the direction of the chief development officer.

Responsibilities:

Initiate and manage relationships with landowners that will culminate in securing a long-term land agreement for the purpose of using the land for renewable project development.

Assist in obtaining fully executed documents needed in advanced stages of development including, but not limited to, land leases, land purchases, collection and transmission line easements, access road easements, title curative instruments and crossing agreements, under the guidance and supervision of the Chief Development Officer

Work with regional teams to implement land acquisition campaigns, including identification of landowners within prospective sites, initiating contact and meeting with individual landowners to articulate the benefits of company’s value proposition, and negotiating contracts with landowners and/or landowner attorneys for participation in proposed renewable energy projects.

Provide data to CDO, Land Acquisition for weekly updates with Region Development staff regarding priority tasks for projects and submit a weekly status report(s) to maintain up-to-date summary of project activities.

Under the guidance of CDO, Land Acquisition, conduct Stakeholder meetings, presentations and maintain relationships with Stakeholders throughout the land acquisition and development process.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in real estate, business, marketing, or related field is preferred

2+ years of related land acquisition experience required with a preference for those with previous renewable energy experience

RL, RPL, or CPL through American Association of Professional Landmen preferred