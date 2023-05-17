Sunrise brief: President Biden vetoes legislation to repeal moratorium on solar tariffs

President Biden vetoes legislation to repeal moratorium on solar tariffs Biden vetoed the repeal, saying it would undermine the efforts to ramp up domestic manufacturing to support a burgeoning solar industry and would create uncertainty for businesses and workers in the U.S. solar industry.

RFP alert: $9.7 billion to bring clean energy to rural electric coops The funding available through two USDA programs under the Inflation Reduction Act represent the single largest investment in rural electrification since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the Rural Electrification Act into law in 1936.

Mining operation to use solar-plus-storage project to offset 50% of energy usage Imerys is partnering with TotalEnergies to install a 15 MW solar system and 7.5 MWh battery energy storage system for its Santa Barbara County, Calif. mining operations.

Researchers assess degradation in PV systems older than 15 years Scientists have used the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s (NREL) HOMER software to calculate the degradation of solar panels deployed in two rooftop PV systems operating in Germany since 2003. Their calculations focused on the energy productivity of the systems.

Matrix completes its first utility solar-plus-storage project in the U.S. The project includes 140 MW of solar energy plus 80 MWh energy storage systems.

Proposal filed for 500 MW of Louisiana industrial solar and workforce development A $27 million workforce development program and $55 million carbon-impacted community resilience was proposed by Distributed Sun.

Utility-scale solar interconnection costs up as much as 400% A government analysis of the Southwest Power Pool grid region reveals that interconnection costs for connected solar power projects have doubled, and a quarter of projects are encountering costs 400% higher, leading to withdrawal.

Bidgely releases hourly grid-monitoring distributed energy tool An energy data software start-up company has released the 8760 Energy Model, a data set and report that provides utilities and industry stakeholders with behind-the-meter energy data tracked at the hourly level throughout the year.