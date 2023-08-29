Sunrise brief: Arizona approves cut to solar compensation rates 

“Make it burn” and other lithium-ion first responder guidance American Clean Power has published a guide for first responders on lithium-ion battery energy storage system emergencies, offering insights based on the 2023 NFPA 855 code revision.

Coalition urges Biden Administration to scrap hydrogen hub plans; advocates push back Building out the hydrogen market has been an area of priority for the Biden Administration, and the resource is expected to be a critical tool to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors.

GridLab 100% clean reliable grid study uses scrubbed data from utility PNM New Mexico utility PNM has three possible pathways—all relying on a high percentage of wind and solar generation—to reach 100% clean electricity while maintaining reliable service, found a study by the non-profit consultancy GridLab and a team of experts.

Engie acquires Broad Reach Power Engie has acquired 350 MW of operating storage assets and 880 MW of assets under construction from U.S. battery specialist Broad Reach Power, with commissioning of the latter assets expected by the end of 2024.

Arizona approves cut to solar compensation rates A 37% cut had been proposed, but the Arizona Corporation Commission upheld the precedent of capping the reduction at 10%, but new risks may emerge.

Solar-powered sensors for wildfire detection An AI-powered sensor was developed by Dryad Networks to detect wildfires and alert first responders.

New York’s first state-owned energy storage project now operatonal The 20 MW utility-scale battery energy storage facility will help accelerate the target of 6 GW of energy storage by 2030.