Sunrise brief: Rooftop solar in Arkansas threatened by new legislation

Rooftop solar friendly bill introduced in Georgia Net metering caps would be expanded and community solar access widened in Senator Jason Anavitarte’s bill.

Growatt opens automated factory in Vietnam to produce batteries, inverters Growatt has an expansion plan to achieve an annual production capacity of 500,000 units of inverters and 100,000 units of batteries to serve the growing U.S. market as well as other markets throughout the world.

Rooftop solar in Arkansas threatened by new legislation The bill “seeks to unwind promises made in 2019 by the passage of Arkansas’s wildly successful Solar Access Act,” said a filing from a coalition of over 90 Arkansas businesses, citizens, school districts, churches, and other organizations.

Subway restaurants to feature battery-buffered EV fast charging stations GenZ EV Solutions, an EV charging development company, partnered with the quick service sandwich franchise to pilot Subway EV Charging Oasis parks at new and existing restaurants using ADS-Tec Energy and RED E Charge network equipment.

RE-volv secures investment to build solar projects for non-profits Kresge and Schmidt Family foundations funded the investment, which builds off the momentum off a U.S. Department of Energy contract to help BIPOC-led houses of worship go solar.

Energy storage funding up 55%, 28 companies acquired in 2022 Mercom Capital’s annual M&A report shows that energy storage, along with smart grid and energy efficiency, is getting significantly increased investment attention.

Impact of single-axis agrivoltaics systems on non-irrigated grassland Scientists at Colorado State University are investigating how the redistribution of rainfall and light caused by agrivoltaic systems mounted on single-axis trackers can affect the growth of non-irrigated grassland.

Court rules that inverter sizing guides grid connection U.S. Court of Appeals rules that an 80 MWac/160 MWdc solar farm, with 50 MW of battery, meets Qualifying Facility status – 80 MWac or less – under PURPA.